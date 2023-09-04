Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man wakes up on side of road after robbery in Evansville
Arturo Martinez-Cordero
North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in Dubois County
Car crashes into DXL
EPD: Driver arrested after crashing into Evansville business, injuring 2 victims
Boaters enjoying the summer on the sandbar
Sandbar shaping up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend

Latest News

Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
9/4 Sunrise Headlines
9/4 Sunrise Headlines
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions’ importance