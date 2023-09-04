Birthday Club
Large tree limb crashes down while crews work accident in White County

Crash in White County
Crash in White County
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Emergency crews in White County had a scary situation on their hands Friday after something unexpected happened while working an accident.

According to the county’s ambulance and rescue units, crews were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-64 that morning.

Their team alongside the Fairfield Rural Fire Department were extricating people inside the vehicle when the large tree limb fell.

Fortunately, officials say no injuries were caused by a falling limb.

We’re told patients were flown to the Evansville Trauma Center for their injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

