Labor Day: Mid-Summer Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of September is off to a hot and dry start. Today our temperatures will remain above normal on Labor Day as high temps climb into the lower 90s. There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, the severe weather threat is low. Tonight, mostly cloudy and muggy as lows drop into the mid-70s.

Tuesday, not as hot with high temps sinking into the mid-80s. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The severe weather concerns are low.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

