Injured hiker rescued at Audubon State Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency officials say an injured hiker was rescued after getting stranded in Audubon State Park on Monday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department shared on social media they were responding to the pet trail for the stranded individual.

The hiker believed they may have broken their leg, according to rescue officials.

The fire department says crews found the hiker and got them out of the forest in a rescue basket.

Around an hour later, emergency crews say the scene is clear.

