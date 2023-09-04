Evansville’s long history as part of the labor movement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While people around the Tri-State enjoy Labor Day celebrations, many may not be aware of the ways people fought for the rights of workers in the Tri-State, starting over 100 years ago.

Vanderburgh County historian, Stan Schmitt, says Evansville was once an even more industrial city than it is now. He says debates about fair wages and safe working conditions have been common here since the 1800s.

Labor Day parades and picnics have been an annual tradition in the Tri-State for a long time, all the way back to the labor movement which took hold in the tri-state in the 1800s.

“Evansville was a worker’s city,” said Schmitt.

Vanderburgh County historian Stan Schmitt says you can still see remnants of Evansville’s industrial past around town. These include the Bucyrus-Erie building and the space left by the former Faultless Caster Company building on Garvin Street which burned down in December.

Schmitt says the first union organized in Evansville around 1856, the area then had its first worker’s picnic in the late 1850s. He says at one time, there was a union which fought for the rights of workers in any trade you can imagine.

“At one time, you look in the city directories, there’d be a whole section there of just labor unions and labor organizations,” said Schmitt.

Schmitt says given the amount of industry, and the range of trades in the city, it’s no surprise Evansville was a national hub for debates on fair wages and workers’ rights.

“All the big-name people that you would see, late 1800s to early 1900s in the unions there, were here at times; whether it was during a strike or whether it was just encouragement,” said Schmitt.

Schmitt says he’s happy to see how those parades and picnics have continued into the present.

Schmitt tells us he even has a personal connection to Labor Day celebrations. He says his dad was an electrician, and he grew up knowing you couldn’t miss the annual Labor Day parade or picnic.

