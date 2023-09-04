Birthday Club
Evansville woman sworn in as U.S. Magistrate Judge

United States Magistrate Judge Crystal Wildeman
United States Magistrate Judge Crystal Wildeman(LinkdIn)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Crystal S. Wildeman is the new United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Indiana.

We were told she was officially sworn in Friday.

She was selected back in May.

Wildeman is filling the vacancy left by the Honorable Matthew P. Brookman who went from Magistrate Judge to District Judge of the Southern District of Indiana.

Born in Evansville, Wildeman is a 2003 graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, where she received Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees after double majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice with a minor in Biology.

In May 2006, Wildeman earned her law degree from DePaul College of Law in Chicago, Illinois.

Following law school, Wildeman worked as an associate at Kahn Dees Donovan & Kahn, LLP, from 2006 through 2014.

From 2014 through 2022, she held a partner position with Wooden McLaughlin LLP (merged into Dinsmore & Shohl LLP).

In 2022, Wildeman joined Barber & Bauer, LLP, as partner.

United States Magistrate Judges are appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for a term of eight years and are eligible for reappointment to successive terms.

Magistrate Judges preside over many pretrial proceedings in both civil and criminal cases in federal court.

