Evansville artist enjoying international success with the stroke of a brush

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville artist is getting international recognition for his work.

14 News toured his studio to learn a little more about how he got his big break right here in the Tri-State.

Andrew Cooper says all the dreams he’s had since he was a kid are coming true with exhibitions featuring his work from New York to London to Switzerland.

“I had my first solo exhibition with Maddox Gallery in London, it was a very big success, sold out,” says Cooper.

Despite his international recognition, all his art comes from a studio in downtown Evansville with the help of his trusty studio hand, Bash the Beagle.

“People think as an artist, that you need to live in Los Angeles or New York, but with the times that we live in you can be a great artist and live anywhere and put your work out on Instagram and the whole world can see it,” he explains.

Cooper has lived at times in Miami and L.A., but he’s from Fort Branch.

He tells us he got his start at the Artist Council of Southwest Indiana Gallery in Evansville.

“It was a great opportunity that they gave me to kind of put my foot down and go,” he says.

Cooper says his work will also be featured at Art Basel Miami Beach exhibitions at the end of the year.

