Dog rescued by firefighters after getting stuck under shed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro dog might have learned a lesson Sunday afternoon after he got stuck under a shed.

Fire officials say he was chasing a cat when he got stuck.

The dog was under the shed for more than an hour.

Officials say they used airbags to raise the shed enough to free him.

The dog was not hurt, just in need of a bath.

Officials say he’s ready for the next cat chase.

This dog isn’t the only Owensboro pet to make it to safety thanks to firefighters.

Just last week, they rescued a kitten trapped under a van.

