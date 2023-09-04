Apartment left with bullet holes after Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after an apartment complex was shot into Sunday afternoon.

According to a media report, it happened at a complex on Vann Park Boulevard, near Pollack Avenue.

When they arrived, a woman who lives there said it was her apartment that was shot.

Officers say they found a hole in her window, closet, and a back door.

After that, officers say they got a call of someone seeing the suspect run into another apartment.

Police say they cleared it, but did not find anyone matching the description.

