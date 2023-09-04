Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Apartment left with bullet holes after Evansville shooting

Apartment left with bullet holes after Evansville shooting
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after an apartment complex was shot into Sunday afternoon.

According to a media report, it happened at a complex on Vann Park Boulevard, near Pollack Avenue.

When they arrived, a woman who lives there said it was her apartment that was shot.

Officers say they found a hole in her window, closet, and a back door.

After that, officers say they got a call of someone seeing the suspect run into another apartment.

Police say they cleared it, but did not find anyone matching the description.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Mother and son killed in fatal crash in Ohio County
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man wakes up on side of road after robbery in Evansville
Arturo Martinez-Cordero
North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in Dubois County
Car crashes into DXL
EPD: Driver arrested after crashing into Evansville business, injuring 2 victims
Boaters enjoying the summer on the sandbar
Sandbar shaping up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend

Latest News

Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Police: Man robbed after making ‘quick friend,’ wakes up on side of road
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
Horse found shot to death in Muhlenberg Co.
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
Police: Man stabbed during attempted robbery
9/4 Sunrise Headlines
9/4 Sunrise Headlines