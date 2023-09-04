Adams Lane Bridge closing for a few months starting tomorrow

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert has been issued for drivers in Henderson tomorrow.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the Adams Lane Bridge over I-69 will be closed.

They say it’s all part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

We’re told once they close it Tuesday, it is expected to remain closed through the end of October.

Officials say any detours in the area will be marked, so keep an eye out.

