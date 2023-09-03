Warmer temperatures to last through the holiday weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our temperature will peak in the lower 90s, same with Labor Day tomorrow. Scattered rain will move in Tuesday and start a slow cool-off through the end of next week.

A wave of scattered storms will move across the tri-state, starting on Tuesday morning. Wednesday will also bring a series of scattered storms before our skies start to clear on Thursday.

After Labor Day, our high temperatures will peak in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling off into the lower 80s going into the coming weekend.

