Suspect accused of murdering teenage girl to make court appearance Wednesday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The person accused of shooting 16-year-old Gaymee Paw back in June is in court this week.

[Previous Story: Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park]

According to the Daviess County attorney, Wednesday’s hearing will determine if the case will be moved to adult court.

Authorities say Paw was shot and killed near Ben Hawes Park on Willet Road.

The accused shooter, a teenage boy, was arrested shortly after the incident.

A week following the shooting, another teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting on several charges.

[Previous Story: Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder]

The accused shooter is charged with murder, as well as tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun.

