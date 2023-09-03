Second person charged in Posey Co. baby death case pleads guilty

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman pled guilty to a charge in connection to the death of a 1-year-old girl in Posey County.

Samantha Burris plead guilty on August 15 to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

Burris and Richard Kennedy were arrested back in October of 2018 after 14-month-old Nyla Brantley died from head injuries while they were babysitting.

Kennedy pled guilty back in February to neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Burris’ sentencing hearing is set for October 17 at 1 p.m.

