Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sandbar shaping up for a beautiful Labor Day Weekend

Boaters enjoying the summer on the sandbar
Boaters enjoying the summer on the sandbar(Fritz & Whitney Prehn)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As summer comes to a close, the Tri-State community is showing up and celebrating on the sandbar formed by dredging in the Ohio River.

A photo shared by a viewer shows more than 100 boats docked and surrounding the recently formed sandbar.

Evansville made national headlines and went viral on social media last year after someone parked a camper in the middle of the sandbar.

After the camper sunk, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warned they will change their dredging tactics to prevent forming a sandbar if things are put into the river.

As for now, people are still coming out and enjoying the sandbar before it disappears for the season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into DXL
EPD: Driver arrested after crashing into Evansville business, injuring 2 victims
Person in overnight shooting in Madisonville identified
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
Crews respond to fatal crash in Ohio County
EPD: Suspicious $12,000 purchase of alcohol likely fraudulent
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Arturo Martinez-Cordero
North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in Dubois County
Boil water advisory issued in Fairfield
Fill the Boot with the Owensboro Fire Department
Owensboro Fire Dpt. ‘filling the boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man wakes up on side of road after robbery in Evansville