Owensboro Fire Dpt. ‘filling the boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department is encouraging the community to come out and help them “fill the boot” for those suffering muscular dystrophy.

Fire officials say they have been collecting donations all weekend and today is their last day to catch the public out and about enjoying the beautiful weather.

If you’d like to give money to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, firefighters will be collecting donations at Kroger on Wesleyan Park Plaza or Starlite Drive.

They will be out until 5 p.m. Visit MDA.org to learn more about the organization.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.