North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in Dubois County

Arturo Martinez-Cordero
Arturo Martinez-Cordero(Indiana State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted by police for murder was apprehended in Dubois County with the help of several Tri-State law enforcement agencies.

On September 2, Asheville PD in North Carolina asked Indiana State Police for help catching a suspect accused of a murder that happened earlier that afternoon, according to a press release.

Police say ISP troopers were informed the suspect’s vehicle was heading west on I-64 near the 115-mile marker.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and Ferdinand Police Department helped Indiana State Police keep an eye on the suspect’s vehicle.

Not too long after, we’re told an ISP trooper pulled the vehicle over on I-64 near near the 66-mile marker.

On further investigation, police say they determined the driver, Arturo Martinez-Cordero, 45, of North Carolina, was the wanted suspect law enforcement officers were searching for.

According to ISP, troopers also believed Martinez-Cordero was driving while intoxicated and had cocaine. Arturo Martinez-Cordero was taken into custody without incident.

Arturo Martinez-Cordero was booked into the Dubois County Jail where is being held without bond. He faces charges of:

  • Warrant on Warrant, 1st Degree Murder, from Asheville, North Carolina (1 Count)
  • Possession of Cocaine, Level 5 Felony (1 Count)
  • Operating While Intoxicated with BAC .08 or higher, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Operating While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating a Motor vehicle W/O receiving a license, Class C Misdemeanor

