Man wakes up on side of road after robbery in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a strange robbery that happened during the early hours of Saturday morning,

Evansville Police officers were dispatched to Broadway Avenue and spoke with a man who says he a made a “quick friend” outside his home shortly after midnight.

According to a police report, the soon-to-be victim invited the stranger inside his home to share some alcohol.

Police say the victim then claims to have woken up on the side of the road at Boeke and Washington Avenue around 4 a.m.

The victim told police he did not know how he was taken from his home to the east side of Evansville.

Once the victim regained consciousness, he realized his phone and cash from his wallet were missing, according to police.

Officers say he was able to walk to a friend’s house and get a ride home before calling 911.

The victim stated that he must have blacked out or was knocked unconscious due to the injuries on his face and head.

Police estimated that more than $3,000 worth of items were stolen during the robbery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.