Crews on scene of fatal crash in Ohio County

CROMWELL, Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright says one person is dead, five others are in critical condition after a crash near Cromwell.

Wright says his office responded to a call for a two vehicle crash just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 7000 block of Highway 231.

Officials say one of the cars had eight people inside. One person was pronounced dead on scene. Three passengers were air lifted to a Louisville hospital in critical condition, two others were taken to Louisville in ambulances, also in critical condition, per Sheriff Wright.

First responders had to call for additional ambulances from Butler County.

The sheriff says the car with eight people crashed into a car with just one person inside. The driver of that car was taken to Ohio County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Wright says that area of Highway 231 will be closed for the remainder of the night as deputies reconstruct the accident.

At this time, investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released at a later time, although the sheriff says it appears the person was not from the Tri-State area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.