Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews on scene of fatal crash in Ohio County

One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after...
One person is dead, five others were taken to Louisville hospitals in critical condition after a Saturday evening crash near Cromwell.(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright says one person is dead, five others are in critical condition after a crash near Cromwell.

Wright says his office responded to a call for a two vehicle crash just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 7000 block of Highway 231.

Officials say one of the cars had eight people inside. One person was pronounced dead on scene. Three passengers were air lifted to a Louisville hospital in critical condition, two others were taken to Louisville in ambulances, also in critical condition, per Sheriff Wright.

First responders had to call for additional ambulances from Butler County.

The sheriff says the car with eight people crashed into a car with just one person inside. The driver of that car was taken to Ohio County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Wright says that area of Highway 231 will be closed for the remainder of the night as deputies reconstruct the accident.

At this time, investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released at a later time, although the sheriff says it appears the person was not from the Tri-State area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into DXL
EPD: Driver arrested after crashing into Evansville business, injuring 2 victims
police lights
Search ends after missing Webster County teen found
Man killed in Muhlenberg County head-on accident identified
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Victim in overnight shooting in Madisonville identified

Latest News

Front Porch Fest returns to Haynie’s Corner
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Henderson
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Henderson
Front Porch Fest returns to Haynie’s Corner
Front Porch Fest returns to Haynie’s Corner
‘Local hero’: 911 dispatcher awarded for assisting with roadside birth
‘Local hero’: 911 dispatcher awarded for assisting with roadside birth