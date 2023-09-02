Surrendered malamutes now up for adoption in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Many of the neglected malamutes from Dawson Springs are now up for adoption at the Hopkins County Humane Society.

The animal shelter has been sharing several photos of the dogs, which were surrendered to them last week.

That came while police conducted a month-long investigation after receiving reports that the animals were living in terrible conditions and being sold unvaccinated.

A few days ago, Hopkins County Humane Society shared a video of the recovering malamutes, which were running around and appeared happy.

If interested in adopting one of the malamutes or any of their other animals, visit HopkinsCountyHumaneSociety.com.

