A sunny, and warm, Labor Day weekend

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To start off the holiday weekend, our temperature will rise to the upper 80s today, and it will only increase from there through the next few days.

Sunday will start a series of days with high temperatures near or exceeding 90°. In the back half of this coming week, things will cool off back to the mid-80s. Through this same stretch, our low temperatures will sit in the lower-to-mid 70s before easing into the lower 60s at the end of the week.

Conditions will stay mostly dry until Tuesday, which will be the first in a few days with scattered storms around the tri-state.

