Several injured after car crashes into building in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two or three people were injured after a car drove into a building Saturday morning in Evansville, according to dispatch.

Officials tell 14 News it happened in the 100 block of N Burkhardt Road at 11:18 a.m.

Dispatch says EPD, EFD and AMR responded to the scene.

The extent of the injuries caused by the accident is currently unknown.

