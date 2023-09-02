Birthday Club
Several injured after car crashes into building in Evansville

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two or three people were injured after a car drove into a building Saturday morning in Evansville, according to dispatch.

Officials tell 14 News it happened in the 100 block of N Burkhardt Road at 11:18 a.m.

Dispatch says EPD, EFD and AMR responded to the scene.

The extent of the injuries caused by the accident is currently unknown.

Stay with 14 News as we keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

