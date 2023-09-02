Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders were called to the Watson Lane and Donaldson Drive late Saturday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

We’re told the pedestrian was conscious and alert when officials arrived on scene.

A Henderson Police Department sergeant says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials tell us no foul play is suspected and the driver will not be facing any charges.

The police department is expected to release more information later tonight.

