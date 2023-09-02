Owensboro Public Schools hosts Relative Caregiver Summit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools hosted an event to provide information and resources for those caring for loved ones.

The Relative Caregiver Summit provides learning opportunities and access to resources for families who are caring for a grandchild, nephew or niece, or other family members in school.

The summit covered topics about drug awareness, Narcan training and rebuilding through recovery.

Youth Service coordinator Amanda Hirtz said the goal of these summits is to make sure families feel supported.

”So there is an increase in relatives and grandparents raising children and teens,” said Hirtz. “And so this is just to show them that we support them and we are giving them the tools to do what they can to help raise healthy kids.”

Hirtz encouraged families to reach out to the Family Resource Coordinators at their schools to receive resources and support there as well.

