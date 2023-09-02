Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro Public Schools hosts Relative Caregiver Summit

Owensboro Public Schools hosts Relative Caregiver Summit
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools hosted an event to provide information and resources for those caring for loved ones.

The Relative Caregiver Summit provides learning opportunities and access to resources for families who are caring for a grandchild, nephew or niece, or other family members in school.

The summit covered topics about drug awareness, Narcan training and rebuilding through recovery.

Youth Service coordinator Amanda Hirtz said the goal of these summits is to make sure families feel supported.

”So there is an increase in relatives and grandparents raising children and teens,” said Hirtz. “And so this is just to show them that we support them and we are giving them the tools to do what they can to help raise healthy kids.”

Hirtz encouraged families to reach out to the Family Resource Coordinators at their schools to receive resources and support there as well.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
police lights
Search ends after missing Webster County teen found
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
VCSO Deputies, EPD, STFD, and MCFD on scene of a single vehicle, rollover crash at US41, South...
Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent

Latest News

Downtown Evansville launches receipt initiative
Here’s what Downtown Evansville is doing to support Main Street businesses
Union County's animal shelter may have to euthanize dogs for space.
Here’s how you can save Union County dogs from overcrowding
Habitat for Humanity hosts 156th house dedication ceremony in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity hosts 156th house dedication ceremony in Owensboro
Jail construction underway in Gibson Co.
Jail construction underway in Gibson Co.