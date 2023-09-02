Birthday Club
Overnight shooting leaves one dead in Madisonville

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a shooting in Madisonville, according to police.

Madisonville Police officers were called shortly before midnight Friday for a shots fired run in the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue.

We’re told officers arrived on scene and found a victim with several gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

According to MPD, there is no known threat to public safety at this time.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

