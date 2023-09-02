Birthday Club
‘Local hero’: 911 dispatcher awarded for assisting with roadside birth

In a heartwarming display of heroism, Lara Hancock, a dedicated 911 dispatcher, has been...
In a heartwarming display of heroism, Lara Hancock, a dedicated 911 dispatcher, has been honored with the prestigious Stork Award for her exceptional assistance during a roadside birth.(Spencer County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County 911 dispatcher is being celebrated for her exceptional assistance during a roadside birth.

Lara Hancock, who the sheriff’s office says showed “a heartwarming display of heroism”, has been honored with the prestigious Stork Award.

“The grateful parents of the newborn baby have lovingly dubbed her ‘Aunt Lara’ for her instrumental role in ensuring a safe delivery,” says the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

Officials say the award is only given to extraordinary individuals who play a pivotal role in childbirth emergencies.

Hancock was presented the award in a special ceremony attended by local officials, emergency responders and the parents.

The sheriff’s office says it is so proud of Hancock and the Spencer County First Responder Team who participated in the baby’s safe delivery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

