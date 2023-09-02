How Indiana’s near-total abortion ban affects OB-GYN students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Dobbs decision in 2022, fourteen states, including Kentucky and Indiana, banned or restricted abortions.

Since then, some obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) students have chosen to practice in states without bans, which may be contributing to a shortage of women’s healthcare physicians.

“On average, we typically keep around four to five in the state of Indiana,” OB-GYN Residency Director of Indiana University Dr. Nicole Scott said. “Last year, we only had one stay as a general OB-GYN.”

Both Indiana and Kentucky’s current laws only allow the procedure if the mother’s life is at risk. Some states have introduced anti-abortion bills that would press criminal charges on OB-GYNs for performing abortions.

Indiana University School of Medicine is the largest medical school in the United States. They have close to 900 applications for the 10 spots in their program. Post Dobbs, their applications decreased by 10%.

To teach the next generation of OB-GYNs in states with abortion bans, educators have to be innovative with their lessons. For example, in Indiana, whose near-total abortion ban just went into effect, OB-GYN students have to be sent out of state for specific lessons.

”Before Dobbs, our residents were able to practice comprehensive gynecology and train in first trimesters and second-trimester terminations,” Dr. Scott said. “Now, that’s not the reality we live in.”

Dr. Scott believes the goal of OB-GYNs is to improve the health outcomes of moms and babies and decrease disparities. Indiana is number three for maternal mortality, reporting 44 deaths for every 100,000 live births.

“We are going to have an increase of unintended births and unplanned pregnancies, upwards of 10,000 to 15,000 in our state,” Dr. Scott said. “This is going to happen to the people without resources to begin with and continue to widen disparities.”

Many schools are offering student loan repayment and competitive salaries to attract OB-GYN students. Dr. Scott hopes these benefits can help Indiana retain more physicians.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the country will have a shortage of more than 5,000 OB-GYN physicians in less than 10 years.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.