Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

GCSO: House and car catch fire in Gibson Co.

GCSO: House and car catch fire in Gibson Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed that a fire engulfed a house and a car on Friday night.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they were called to the 300 block of South Old State Road 65.

Officials say everyone made it out of the house and the fire was out by 9:30 p.m.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
police lights
Search ends after missing Webster County teen found
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
VCSO Deputies, EPD, STFD, and MCFD on scene of a single vehicle, rollover crash at US41, South...
Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent

Latest News

Owensboro Public Schools hosts Relative Caregiver Summit
Owensboro Public Schools hosts Relative Caregiver Summit
Downtown Evansville launches receipt initiative
Here’s what Downtown Evansville is doing to support Main Street businesses
Union County's animal shelter may have to euthanize dogs for space.
Here’s how you can save Union County dogs from overcrowding
Habitat for Humanity hosts 156th house dedication ceremony in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity hosts 156th house dedication ceremony in Owensboro