GCSO: House and car catch fire in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed that a fire engulfed a house and a car on Friday night.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they were called to the 300 block of South Old State Road 65.

Officials say everyone made it out of the house and the fire was out by 9:30 p.m.

We will update you as this story develops.

