Front Porch Fest returns to Haynie’s Corner

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Front Porch Fest made its way to Evansville on Saturday.

The festival takes place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Haynie’s Corner.

Officials say they have 50 front porches from around the neighborhood participating.

The event is free and open to all ages.

On Sunday, officials are inviting those 21 and over to join the after party. They say a beer garden will also be available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

