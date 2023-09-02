Birthday Club
EPD: Suspicious $12,000 purchase of alcohol likely fraudulent

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after an Evansville business owner noticed some suspicious activity at several of his stores.

According to a police report, staff told the business owner that a group of four that were split up into two separate vehicles visited six different stores.

The staff claims one of the individuals input credit card numbers directly into the point-of-sale system and got the numbers while looking at his phone.

The business owner estimated the groups bought nearly $12,000 worth of alcohol between all of the locations.

Police did not provide the descriptions of any of the potential suspects.

