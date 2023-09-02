Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.(WABI | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Search ends after missing Webster County teen found
Man killed in Muhlenberg County head-on accident identified
VCSO Deputies, EPD, STFD, and MCFD on scene of a single vehicle, rollover crash at US41, South...
Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.
Shooting arrests in Daviess Co.
3 arrests made in drive-by Daviess Co. shooting
‘Bad batch’ of ‘LSD’ leaves victim in critical condition, community warns

Latest News

Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM...
Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days
Toledo police lights
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Henderson
Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM...
Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden is surveying hurricane’s toll from the sky and ground in Florida
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies