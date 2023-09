PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The fans have spoken, Pike Central Quarter Matthew Meadows was voted our week 2 TD Live player of the week. Meadows had 272 yards passing, rushed for 68 yards, and scored 4 total touchdowns in Pike Central’s win over Tecumseh. We will hear from Meadows on next week’s episode of In the Huddle.

