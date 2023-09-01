Birthday Club
Touchdown Live! Week 3

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT
(WFIE) - It’s week three of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

Individual stories with highlights from the following games will be available on our sports app and sports page.

Scores for many more games will also be available.

Watch Touchdown Live! around 10:25 p.m. followed by Touchdown Live!+ around 10:35 p.m. in the live player above.

Castle at Bosse

South Spencer at North Posey

Memorial at Central

Vincennes Lincoln at Mater Dei

Harrison at North

Heritage Hills at Boonville

Reitz at Jasper (Game of the Week)

Mount Vernon at Pike Central

Owensboro at Daviess County

Greenwood at Owensboro Catholic

Game of the Week Preview - Hear from both coaches
Week Two Player of the Week - Matthew Meadows of Pike Central
In the Huddle
TOUCHDOWN LIVE! Week 3 In the Huddle
Game of the Week Preview - Hear from both coaches
