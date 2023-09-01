Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Several dogs found ‘beyond help’ living in feces covered foster home, police say

Several dogs found ‘beyond help’ living in feces covered foster home, police say
Several dogs found ‘beyond help’ living in feces covered foster home, police say(WTVG)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating another bad case of animal cruelty.

According to a media report, police were called out to a home in the 200 block of West Columbia Street.

Police say they were told the home was owned by someone that fostered dogs from a local no kill shelter.

Officers say after removing the dogs, at least one had to be put down due to poor health.

They say the owner has also been told not to foster any more animals.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested in the incident.

Our 14 News team is working to learn if any arrests will be made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Christopher D. McDaniel
State police involved after Webster County teen disappears
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County

Latest News

Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus
Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus
9/1 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
9/1 Friday Sunrise Headlines
9/1 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus
Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus