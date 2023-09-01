Several dogs found ‘beyond help’ living in feces covered foster home, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating another bad case of animal cruelty.

According to a media report, police were called out to a home in the 200 block of West Columbia Street.

Police say they were told the home was owned by someone that fostered dogs from a local no kill shelter.

Officers say after removing the dogs, at least one had to be put down due to poor health.

They say the owner has also been told not to foster any more animals.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested in the incident.

Our 14 News team is working to learn if any arrests will be made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

