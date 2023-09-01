Birthday Club
Road closed near KY-181 due to crash involving PACS bus

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash with injuries in the 1300 block of KY-181 South.

They say that’s near the Greenville Country Club.

The Greenville Fire Department says when they arrived on scene they found two vehicles blocking the roadway. Both vehicles had extreme damage.

Officials say the roadway is currently closed before Kinney Lane and KY-1163.

Drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route until crews clear the scene.

