Police: 3 kids unrestrained in car, man arrested

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During a traffic stop on Thursday, police say they discovered three children had been riding inside the vehicle without restraints.

According to an affidavit, officers pulled over 35-year-old Quentin Hall after they saw him roll through two stops signs.

Police say Hall told them he did not have a license and handed them an ID card.

During the stop, officers noticed three small children in the vehicle. None of them were in a child restraint system.

An affidavit shows when officers ran Hall through BMV his license was listed as a habitual traffic violator.

Hall was then arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing a operating HTV charge.

35-year-old Quentin Hall
35-year-old Quentin Hall(Vanderburgh County Jail)

