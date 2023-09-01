Police: 3 kids unrestrained in car, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During a traffic stop on Thursday, police say they discovered three children had been riding inside the vehicle without restraints.

According to an affidavit, officers pulled over 35-year-old Quentin Hall after they saw him roll through two stops signs.

Police say Hall told them he did not have a license and handed them an ID card.

During the stop, officers noticed three small children in the vehicle. None of them were in a child restraint system.

An affidavit shows when officers ran Hall through BMV his license was listed as a habitual traffic violator.

Hall was then arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing a operating HTV charge.

35-year-old Quentin Hall (Vanderburgh County Jail)

