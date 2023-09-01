MPD: Man ‘forcibly enters’ old Walmart, steals over $20k worth of copper piping

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Madisonville Police Department says they were called to the 1700 block of E. Center St. in reference to a burglary.

Detectives say they discovered someone forcibly entered the building, and stole more than $20,000 worth of copper piping.

They say it happened at an old Walmart location.

On Thursday, officers say they were patrolling the area when they noticed the building had been forcibly entered again.

During an investigation, the police department discovered 32-year-old Tyler Duncan had stolen the copper piping and sold it to a salvage facility in Muhlenberg County.

Duncan was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail where he is facing burglary charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.