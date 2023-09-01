Birthday Club
Mosty sunny and warmer through Labor Day weekend

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will fall back out of the 80s this evening then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Saturday night will be clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday and Labor Day will both be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s through the rest of the week. A few more clouds and some isolated rain chances creep back into the forecast midweek, but I think most of us will stay dry until next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

