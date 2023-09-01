Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man killed in Muhlenberg County head-on accident identified

(Source: MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police have released the name of the victim involved in a fatal Muhlenberg County crash yesterday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on KY 70 West.

Investigators revealed that David S. Isbell, 79, of Greenville, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger westbound on KY 70 when a 2020 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and struck the Challenger head-on.

The Muhlenberg County Coroner says Isbell died in the crash.

We’re told the driver of the Toyota, Taylor D. Groves, 26, of Greenville, was severely injured and flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Kentucky State Police tells us the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
VCSO Deputies, EPD, STFD, and MCFD on scene of a single vehicle, rollover crash at US41, South...
Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
police lights
Search ends after missing Webster County teen found

Latest News

Concrete being poured at new Gibson Co. Jail
Concrete being poured at new Gibson Co. Jail
‘Bad batch’ of ‘LSD’ leaves two in critical condition, community warns
Police: 3 kids unrestrained in car, man arrested
Police: 3 kids unrestrained in car, man arrested
ALEXIS ASANTE PRINCE
EPD: Woman arrested for helping plan hotel room robbery