Man killed in Muhlenberg County head-on accident identified

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police have released the name of the victim involved in a fatal Muhlenberg County crash yesterday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on KY 70 West.

Investigators revealed that David S. Isbell, 79, of Greenville, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger westbound on KY 70 when a 2020 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and struck the Challenger head-on.

The Muhlenberg County Coroner says Isbell died in the crash.

We’re told the driver of the Toyota, Taylor D. Groves, 26, of Greenville, was severely injured and flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Kentucky State Police tells us the investigation is ongoing.

