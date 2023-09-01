Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Logan’s Promise offering free rides to guarantee a safe holiday

This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh.
This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening today through Monday, officials with Logan’s Promise want to make sure you get home safe if you are out partying for the holiday.

Logan’s Promise is teaming up with Lyft to get you home for free.

The offer is for those in Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, and Gibson County.

Officials say it is available from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. tonight through Labor Day.

To cover your ride up to $25, use code SAFEDAY2023.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
police lights
Search ends after missing Webster County teen found
VCSO Deputies, EPD, STFD, and MCFD on scene of a single vehicle, rollover crash at US41, South...
Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent

Latest News

Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum opening celebrations
Bluegrass HOF Homecoming Weekend bringing fans to Owensboro
Friday After 5 announces 2019 Season
Friday After 5 kicking off final event of the summer
Man killed in Muhlenberg County head-on accident identified
Concrete being poured at new Gibson Co. Jail
Concrete being poured at new Gibson Co. Jail