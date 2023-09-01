Logan’s Promise offering free rides to guarantee a safe holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening today through Monday, officials with Logan’s Promise want to make sure you get home safe if you are out partying for the holiday.

Logan’s Promise is teaming up with Lyft to get you home for free.

The offer is for those in Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, and Gibson County.

Officials say it is available from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. tonight through Labor Day.

To cover your ride up to $25, use code SAFEDAY2023.

