Jail construction underway in Gibson Co.

Jail construction underway in Gibson Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Progress continues on the new Gibson County Jail with crews starting to pour concrete on Friday.

Construction began last October after years of discussions on how to fix overcrowding at the current jail.

A brand-new 911 center, a room exclusively for alcohol and drug treatment and inkless thumb scanners will all be at the new building once it’s complete.

The jail will also house 200 inmates and have four video arraignment rooms to streamline court proceedings.

The Gibson County sheriff tells us the new jail is now scheduled to be complete in October 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Habitat for Humanity hosts 156th house dedication ceremony in Owensboro
Jail construction underway in Gibson Co.
Habitat for Humanity hosts 156th house dedication ceremony in Owensboro
USA TODAY’s best fall festival: Vote here for West Side Nut Club