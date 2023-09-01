Birthday Club
Here’s what Downtown Evansville is doing to support Main Street businesses

Downtown Evansville launches receipt initiative
By Steve Mehling
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’ve found yourself in the area of Third Street and Main Street in Evansville recently, you may have noticed some changes.

“We know it’s a necessary thing, it’s going to create some temporary headaches, but it will be safe, it’ll be really nice, and it’ll be welcoming once it’s completed,” says Mark Trinkel, the Events Director of Downtown Evansville.

“We try to keep the energy up always, even with stuff like this happening, because it’s obviously out of our control,” says Lainie Grubbs, owner of Hometown Nutrition.

Resurfacing is actively happening in the 300 block of Main Street, closing down a part of the downtown artery and blocking the curb appeal of ten local businesses.

“Being a small business owner, you never know what’s going to happen,” she says.

But the folks at Downtown Evansville have come up with an incentive to help out.

When you shop in the 300 block of Main Street, all you need to do is screenshot the emailed receipt and sent it over to Downtown Evansville.

From there, they’ll be randomly selecting winners of various downtown gift cards over the next several weeks.

“Of course we love them for that because it’s bringing in more business for us with rewards,” Grubbs tells 14 News.

“We’re really trying to drive home that message that yes the street is closed, but our sidewalks are open, all our businesses are accessible, and we want to really just encourage people to support our businesses,” says Trinkel.

Hometown Nutrition Owner Lainie Grubbs says it means a ton to have extra support fighting for them when situations can present problems.

“I’m so thankful to have such a great team down at the Downtown Evansville organization, they’re just great to work with.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

