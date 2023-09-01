Birthday Club
Here’s how you can save Union County dogs from overcrowding

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - The small Union County Animal Control shelter is facing a big problem.

Their space only allows for a handful of dogs, but officials say they’re overcrowded.

Kathy Baird, the animal service director for Union County, says they have eight indoor dog runs, but have had as many as 16 dogs this week. She says the numbers may seem small, but it’s all the space they have.

“One dog coming in is okay, but five dogs coming in is going to press us,” Baird said.

Baird started working at the shelter in 2014. She says at that time, they had a 98% kill rate. Things have changed since then.

According to Baird, they haven’t put a dog down due to overcrowding since 2014, but that’s the problem they face now.

“Honestly I was going to have to do something this afternoon, that’s how fast it happens,” Baird said.

With their backs against the wall, they made a cry for help, and a social media post helped save dogs’ lives.

“We were going to have to euthanize some of the dogs if we could not move them,” said Beth Hina with UC Cause for Paws. “We do not say this lightly, we do not wish to do this but it is honest.”

Hina made that post, and got an answer. A rescue in Warrick County came Thursday and took three dogs. It gave the Union County shelter just enough breathing room to avoid euthanasia, at least for now.

Baird says they’re still stretched too thin, but she’s not giving up.

“I feel that there’s a person out there for each of these animals,” Baird said. “We work hard to put a face and a name to each of these animals. When you do that they get into your heart.”

The shelter is hoping no animals will be put down, but they need help to make that a reality. They are always looking for people to foster or adopt animals. They also partner with rescues across several states to take the animals.

Baird says this is the best way to avoid euthanizing for space.

If you’re interested in volunteering, fostering or adopting, you can contact the Union County Animal Control at (270) 389-3000 or visit their location on Sandy Lane in Morganfield during business hours.

