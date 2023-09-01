Habitat for Humanity hosts 156th house dedication ceremony in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County hosted its 156th house dedication ceremony.

This is the third Habitat House in a row located on West 10th Street.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County, Jeremy Stephens, says they had a record of over 900 volunteers and it took over 2,000 volunteers hours to complete all three homes.

New homeowner Tinisha McHenry put 500 sweat equity hours herself.

“It feels amazing,” said McHenry. “The best feeling is seeing him smile like ‘wow this is what you were really doing mom’. And now it’s all coming together so im really happy about it.”

Officials say McHenry’s home isn’t quite finished.

Daviess County High School and Owensboro Catholic High School students will stop by and finish the landscaping.

