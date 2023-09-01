Birthday Club
Friday After 5 kicking off final event of the summer

Friday After 5 announces 2019 Season
Friday After 5 announces 2019 Season
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 is kicking off the last rendition of this season in Owensboro tonight.

Organizers are calling it the “End of Summer Extravaganza”, where Friday After Five-goers can expect food and more live music, including the Voice winner, Todd Tilghman.

Tilghman is set to end the festivities for the last night on the river, but this isn’t the first time he has taken the stage in Owensboro.

”Owensboro reminds me a lot, even though the town is different, the atmosphere it reminds me a lot of home,” he says. “Friday After 5 especially, I really don’t think Owensboro even realizes what a special thing that is especially to have it every Friday night, you know, that it’s just so many people from the community coming together. I really really love that.”

Other performances include Gary Griffin from the Beach Boys, America and Hank Linderman.

