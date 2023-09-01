Birthday Club
Final Check-in on Kentucky Football before game one

By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wildcats football program will open the season hosting Ball State.

It’s a chance for new quarterback Devin Leary to get his first reps in as a Kentucky Wildcat. We talked to Leary this week and asked what he brings to his squad.

“I think I’m a veteran guy, I have a lot of snaps under my belt,” said Leary. “I bring a sense of calmness and a sense of smoothness to everyone on all three phases of the game. No matter what the score is, no matter who we’re playing, as long as we have time on the clock, we still got a shot. That’s my goal, just to keep everyone even-keeled every single week and I’m just looking forward to doing that every single week now.”

UK Football opens up the season against Ball State this Saturday.

