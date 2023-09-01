EPD: Woman arrested for helping plan hotel room robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old Evansville woman was arrested after police say she was involved with an armed hotel robbery last week.

The victim told police he picked up the suspect, Alexis Asante Prince, and took her to Hacienda to get food on August 24.

Later that night, Prince asked the victim to pick her up again so they could get a room at One Life Studios, according to an affidavit.

Police noted that Prince told the victim to get a room in a specific part of the hotel, which he thought was strange.

The victim stated that he and Prince were in the room for only ten minutes before hearing a knock on the door, followed by a person saying “room service”.

Prince opened the door despite the victim telling her not to, police say.

According to a police report, two men came into the room and walked past Prince without getting aggressive with her.

One of the men put his hands in the victim’s pants and stole a billfold with $2,500 cash, two cell phones and his car keys, officers say.

The victim told police one of the men pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him and threatened, “You don’t want to die over this.”

Police say as the men were walking out, they told Prince she needed to come with them.

An affidavit states that Prince followed the men to their car on her own without being forced.

Officers later detained Prince and brought her in for questioning.

Police say Prince identified both men who were involved with the robbery.

A police report states that Prince also admitted to posting a video on Snapchat of her and one of the robbery suspects fanning a lot of money with the caption, “Get your money up not your funny up”.

When asked about the money, Prince told police that it was the money taken from the victim.

Prince was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

