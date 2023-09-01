Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut

On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.
On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.(Gray News)
By Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze that began around 6 a.m.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames shortly before.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Alvord
Pregnant girlfriend names man killed by train in Princeton and calls him a hero
Tracy Jordan
Evansville store employee accused of taking $2K in clothes over 1 month span
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Posey County standoff
Man taken into custody during standoff in Posey County
Christopher D. McDaniel
State police involved after Webster County teen disappears

Latest News

Dash and body cam video shows what happened when he pulled over a car to find a choking baby.
Officer saves choking baby, caught on camera
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National...
Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says
Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion