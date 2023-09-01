Crews close Highway 41 after rollover crash in northern Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders are on scene of a rollover accident that happened at Highway 41, south of Hillsdale Road, according to dispatch.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at 9:35 p.m. after receiving a call from a law enforcement officer who happened to see it happen.

Officials say southbound Highway 41 is currently shut down for extrication.

Dispatch officials were unable to confirm if there were any injuries.

Officers urge drivers to avoid the area.

