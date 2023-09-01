Birthday Club
Concrete being poured at new Gibson Co. Jail
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Progress continues on the new Gibson County Jail.

Friday, officials say crews started pouring concrete. You can see the work on their live construction camera.

Construction began last October after years of discussions on how to fix overcrowding at the current jail.

A brand-new 911 center, a room exclusively for alcohol and drug treatment, and inkless thumb scanners will all be at the new building once it’s complete.

It will also house 200 inmates and have four video arraignment rooms to streamline court proceedings.

The Sheriff tells us the new jail is now scheduled to be complete in October 2024.

