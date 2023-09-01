Birthday Club
Chilly Start; Heat Returns

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The past few mornings have been the coolest since mid-June with lows dipping into the mid-50s. Today will feature sunny skies coupled with an uptick in humidity as high temperatures ascend into the mid-80s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cool as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, temperatures are climb into the upper 80 behind southerly winds. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Saturday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday, sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps remain in the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

Labor Day, partly to mostly sunny as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

8/31 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 8.31.23
8/31 14 First Alert Sunrise
