Chilly Start; Heat Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The past few mornings have been the coolest since mid-June with lows dipping into the mid-50s. Today will feature sunny skies coupled with an uptick in humidity as high temperatures ascend into the mid-80s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cool as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, temperatures are climb into the upper 80 behind southerly winds. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Saturday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday, sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps remain in the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

Labor Day, partly to mostly sunny as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s.

